Behind the Business: 150 Main

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The location is in the business’s name, but 150 Main wasn’t originally conceived as the nonprofit it is today.

“It really stemmed from us as Visit Southern Idaho needing to have more office space,” said Melissa Barry, the Executive Director for Southern Idaho Tourism.

But none of the locations they looked at seemed to fit. That is until they found the perfect spot downtown.

“Not only do we have space for our staff, but we have main street space,” Barry said. And that’s where Southern Idaho Tourism decided to take advantage.

“We know all of these different businesses all across the region, and so we have this in-depth knowledge of makers and craft,” Barry explained.

With that, the concept of 150 Main was born, as it aims to bring a cultural center to the Magic Valley.

The wide variety of items available is what makes the company most unique.

“We definitely have a strong variety of jewelry and wood products,” Barry said. “We’ve got clothing that’s Idaho made, we’ve got hats and other little kinds of areas of honey and hot sauces and all just kinds of fun stuff.”

Above all, the group is excited about their contribution to enhancing the downtown area.

“There’s a lot of different groups that have tried to activate downtown, and they’ve done a fantastic job, and you’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” said Barry.

