Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury to a child(Photo Courtesy of Cassia County)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teacher in Burley has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury to a child charges.

Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield confirmed to KMVT on Tuesday that 35-year-old Jose Ramon-Deniz is a teacher at Mountain View Elementary in Burley.

Cassia County jail records indicate Deniz was booked into jail on Feb. 14.

