Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teacher in Burley has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury to a child charges.

Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield confirmed to KMVT on Tuesday that 35-year-old Jose Ramon-Deniz is a teacher at Mountain View Elementary in Burley.

Cassia County jail records indicate Deniz was booked into jail on Feb. 14.

