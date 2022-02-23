Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teacher in Burley has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury to a child charges.
Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield confirmed to KMVT on Tuesday that 35-year-old Jose Ramon-Deniz is a teacher at Mountain View Elementary in Burley.
Cassia County jail records indicate Deniz was booked into jail on Feb. 14.
