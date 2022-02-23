COVID-19 cases in Idaho continue to decline

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho COVID-19 cases are continuing to decrease.

The Gem State reports 2,355 cases Tuesday, but this encapsulates the overflow from the holiday weekend.

While still a hotspot statewide, numbers in Twin Falls are also trending downward. There were only 39 cases reported on Tuesday, and 180 were posted on Jan 20.

Normally, Tuesday means the Department of Health and Welfare would give a COVID-19 briefing, but they are moving to an every other week schedule.

They will give another update on March 1.

