Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in Idaho continue to decline

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is moving its briefings to every other week as...
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is moving its briefings to every other week as opposed to weekly(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho COVID-19 cases are continuing to decrease.

The Gem State reports 2,355 cases Tuesday, but this encapsulates the overflow from the holiday weekend.

While still a hotspot statewide, numbers in Twin Falls are also trending downward. There were only 39 cases reported on Tuesday, and 180 were posted on Jan 20.

Normally, Tuesday means the Department of Health and Welfare would give a COVID-19 briefing, but they are moving to an every other week schedule.

They will give another update on March 1.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

The deadline to change party’s is March 11
Importance of primaries comes into focus ahead of May election
Mule deer fawn collared during winter trapping, Southwest Region
Idaho Department of Fish and Game conducting capture operations in the Magic Valley
The legislation notes that the lottery dividend will bring more than $200 million to Idaho...
House OKs Idaho participation in Powerball with new nations
Con Paulos Chevrolet
Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome celebrates 100 years in business