CSI guard finds solace on the court after recovering from head-on crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chris James is a dependable fixture on the court for the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team, but not many know the point guard is still recovering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash last summer. That’s because James’ determination and work ethic are unmatched.

Chris James is the starting point guard for the No. 17 College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles. A proven leader on and off the court, is one coach Jeff Reinert relies onto to do the intangibles for the team.

“He can pass, he can dribble, he can shoot, he makes big plays, he steals the ball, he takes charges, he dives on the floor,” Reinert explained.

But on July 9, 2021, he was involved in a horrific car accident, as the other driver swerved into his lane and hit James head on.

“My car got totaled, I ended up breaking my femur, my collarbone, I had a concussion,” James said.

Needed to be extricated, one of his first thoughts while pinned inside the car, his future in college basketball.

“Until I got out, that’s when it really hit because I saw how my knee hurt and I started worrying about that and I’m just thankful I got to play this season” James added.

The California native missed the first few weeks of practice and school for that matter.

James said, “I would go swimming since I couldn’t really run, swimming to help me get back in shape.”

Then fear set in.

“I didn’t know how I was going to be,” James explained. “My knee didn’t feel the absolute best, but we wanted to get it working, so I could get used to it. "

But teammate Robert Whaley kept him in check.

“Chris is a special man, he is something else, to come back from that accident, first day back and run a 5:37 mile, I’ve never seen anybody work and play as hard as he does and sacrifice his body win the game,” Whaley said.

Athletic trainer Nick Lambertsen says James has come a long way.

“He’s in there every day, sometimes twice a day. He’s doing things on his own, he’s doing things I give him to do, exercises,” Lambertsen said. “I am always willing to help the athletes that help themselves.”

Not only is he overcoming his physical limitations, but mental battles as well.

“One thing that kind of messed with me was thinking I was going to get hurt again, and you can’t think like that,” James added.

“From not thinking he’ll be able to play, to becoming a starter, is an amazing story all the way around,” Jeff Reinert said.

James and the rest of the CSI basketball players are leaving for the Region 18 Tournament on Wednesday. They’ll face Colorado Northwestern on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College.

