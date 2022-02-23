CSI women hope to not leave National Tournament berth up to “somebody else’s opinion”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 28-2 regular season, the CSI women’s basketball team will play in the Region 18 tournament this weekend in Salt Lake City.

After a 17-1 conference record, the Golden Eagles earned the top-seed and will have a bye. They will play the winner of Utah State-Eastern and Southern Nevada in a semifinal Friday.

A conference tournament win (the championship game is Saturday at 1:00 p.m.) would give the No. 9 Golden Eagles an automatic bid to the National Tournament in Lubbock, TX from March 16-21.

If they do not win, they would need an “at-large” bid.

“You don’t want to put it on somebody else’s opinion, and I think if we can win our conference tournament, we’ll have a pretty high seed (at the National Tournament),” said Head Coach Randy Rogers. “We’re excited for this opportunity, we know the target’s on us, everybody’s out to get us, and they’ll bring their best game, so we’ve got to be able to match their intensity.”

Coach Rogers and sophomore guard Brayli Jenks think the squad’s best basketball is ahead of them, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

“I think we’re playing great right now, I think we’re playing really well as a team, I think our team defense is just continuing to get better, and that’s kind of what our focus is this year,” Jenks said.

