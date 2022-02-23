CSI’s Nworie wins NJCAA National Player of the Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After averaging 18.7 points per game and 14.7 rebounds in three games last week, College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball player Emilia “Jojo” Nworie won NJCAA National Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s win over Southern Nevada, Nworie broke a school record with 24 rebounds.

“I mean it feels great. If you keep working hard and you know you’re working hard for stuff and you get rewarded for it, it actually feels amazing and that’s how I feel today,” Nworie said.

The freshman is averaging 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this season. She leads the Golden Eagles in both categories.

Emilia Nworie dominated the court, earning the #NJCAAwbb DI Player of the Week!



The freshman helped @CSIAthletics1 to three wins by averaging 18.7 points and 14.7 rebounds, including setting an all-time school record with 24 boards against Southern Nevada.#NJCAAPOTW pic.twitter.com/AuV7VAHC1x — NJCAA Basketball (@NJCAABasketball) February 23, 2022

