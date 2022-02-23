Advertisement

CSI’s Nworie wins NJCAA National Player of the Week

The 6-foot-5-inch freshman broke a school record with 24 rebounds Saturday against Southern Nevada.
The 6-foot-5-inch freshman broke a school record with 24 rebounds Saturday against Southern...
The 6-foot-5-inch freshman broke a school record with 24 rebounds Saturday against Southern Nevada.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After averaging 18.7 points per game and 14.7 rebounds in three games last week, College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball player Emilia “Jojo” Nworie won NJCAA National Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s win over Southern Nevada, Nworie broke a school record with 24 rebounds.

“I mean it feels great. If you keep working hard and you know you’re working hard for stuff and you get rewarded for it, it actually feels amazing and that’s how I feel today,” Nworie said.

The freshman is averaging 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this season. She leads the Golden Eagles in both categories.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

If the Golden Eagles win the Region 18 tournament this weekend, they get an automatic bid
CSI women hope to not leave National Tournament berth up to “somebody else’s opinion”
Chris James is a dependable fixture on the court for the CSI men's basketball team. But not...
CSI guard finds solace on the court after recovering from head-on crash
Chris James is a dependable fixture on the court for the College of Southern Idaho men's...
James' path towards recovery
Hornets rally to beat the Lions, 48-39
Oakley advances to state after winning district championship