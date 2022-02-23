Idaho Department of Fish and Game conducting capture operations in the Magic Valley

THE MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says it will be conducting deer and pronghorn capture operations in the Magic Valley.

The operations will be occurring all over the region over the next week from a low-flying helicopter. The animals will be captured using a net gun and fitted with a GPS radio collar to allow biologists to track their migration patterns, habitat use, and survival during the next few months.

Data collected from this operation will be used by agencies and businesses to make better decisions about how they use the land.

The capture area will take place north of the interstate in Hunt, Eden and Hazelton areas, north near Shoshone and Dietrich, and west towards Gooding and Bliss.

Most of the capture operations will occur on public land, but there will be very limited operations on private property with landowner permission. The department says its goal is to collar 40 mule deer and 35 adult pronghorn over the course of the operation.

