Advertisement

Idaho State Police arrest woman for eluding and aggravated assault

Troopers orchestrated a PIT maneuver near the junction of Highway 95 and Highway 20 to safely stop the vehicle
Neither the driver or responding law enforcement were injured during this incident
Neither the driver or responding law enforcement were injured during this incident(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A California woman has been arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing an officer after Idaho State Police say she repeatedly refused to stop for officers in two counties, then drove head-on toward those officers.

On Tuesday afternoon, ISP officers were called to Payette County after the woman, 34-year-old Tamica L. Chapman, repeatedly failed to pull over after a caller reported her as a possible DUI.

ISP says the woman continued south on Highway 95 into Canyon County driving the wrong way down streets in Parma. Multiple agencies coordinated the tracking of the vehicle.

Troopers orchestrated a PIT maneuver near the junction of Highway 95 and Highway 20 to safely stop the vehicle. A trooper positioned his car to block the driver from leaving, but she continued head-on towards the patrol car, then swerved before driving towards a number of other patrol vehicles before another PIT maneuver stopped the vehicle.

The driver was arrested after an “irritant powder” was deployed after she refused to exit the vehicle. Neither Chapman or responding officers or Troopers were injured.

Chapman was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Three Idaho schools to be awarded $100,000 fitness center
Three Idaho schools to be awarded $100,000 fitness center