Idaho State Police arrest woman for eluding and aggravated assault

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A California woman has been arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing an officer after Idaho State Police say she repeatedly refused to stop for officers in two counties, then drove head-on toward those officers.

On Tuesday afternoon, ISP officers were called to Payette County after the woman, 34-year-old Tamica L. Chapman, repeatedly failed to pull over after a caller reported her as a possible DUI.

ISP says the woman continued south on Highway 95 into Canyon County driving the wrong way down streets in Parma. Multiple agencies coordinated the tracking of the vehicle.

Troopers orchestrated a PIT maneuver near the junction of Highway 95 and Highway 20 to safely stop the vehicle. A trooper positioned his car to block the driver from leaving, but she continued head-on towards the patrol car, then swerved before driving towards a number of other patrol vehicles before another PIT maneuver stopped the vehicle.

The driver was arrested after an “irritant powder” was deployed after she refused to exit the vehicle. Neither Chapman or responding officers or Troopers were injured.

Chapman was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

