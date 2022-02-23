Advertisement

Importance of primaries comes into focus ahead of May election

The deadline to change party’s is March 11(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the upcoming primary election in May, the Governor’s race, the Lieutenant Governor and the Superintendent, among others, could be decided based on who wins the Republican race.

It has been decades since there was a non-GOP Governor or Lieutenant Governor.

However, in Twin Falls County, historically only about 30-35% of voters turn out for a primary, which is closed for the GOP.

“We’ll see people come in on election day and affiliate so that they’re able to vote in that closed primary election for that specific party,” said Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

However, a new bill now in the Senate would not allow non-affiliated members to move into a party after March 11. That day is the deadline for people to switch parties. If passed, this would apply retroactively.

“If that bill were to pass, it would be extremely difficult to get the word out to voters,” said Glascock.

Either way, as the primary approaches, there is separation among Idaho’s strongest party. According to outgoing Representative and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett.

“There is a faction that believes that government should or shouldn’t do what government’s doing now, and it isn’t part of what has historically has been the mainstream of the party,” Stennett said.

The filing period for candidates for the primary is from Feb. 28 through March 11.

