Lincoln County broadband project to help thousands

The new tower means big things for the area
Lincoln County Broadband
Lincoln County Broadband(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new 235-foot tower will help connect more than 3,000 people in Lincoln County thanks to the money left over from the CARES Act.

Internet access is a crucial part of modern society, connecting people for their job, school, or for fun. Up until this year, Lincoln County had very poor broadband.

“The county’s internet shuts off every day multiple times, it’s very poor, we don’t get what we need to have done,” said Rebecca Wood a Lincoln County Commissioner. “The cities are in the same spot, the businesses are saying we can’t grow, we can’t bring in, cause you don’t have good connectivity.”

But now that won’t be a problem. After being awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce through the CARES Act to improve connectivity for thousands of people. Getting to this point, however, was a challenge.

“(A) significant challenge was that December 31st deadline that we all had to agree to,” said Curtis Bennett, the CEO of ETS.

The project had to be complete by the end of 2021 in order for the money to be reimbursed back to the county. That meant working in all weather conditions.

“They were up there at all hours, in all weather, in the cold, in the rain, the fog, the wind, it was challenging,” said Bennett.

The new tower means big things for Lincoln County, as kids will be able to do their homework and parents can work from home at the same time.

“It’s so fast,” said Karma Fitzgerald, a citizen. “The Youth Center in Richfield got it first, and I was on a Zoom call and I went to look something up and I kind of jerked because it just came up and everybody on the Zoom call was like ‘what just happened?’, and I’m like ‘we have new broadband.”

30 families have been connected throughout the county so far, and 42 more are on the waiting list.

If you would like more information on how to get your home connected visit ETS website or call +1-208-647-7160.

