Magic Valley Symphony hosting its winter concert

The concert is on Friday night at the CSI Fine Arts Center and begins at 7:30 p.m
Magic Valley Symphony
Magic Valley Symphony
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is hosting its winter concert this Friday, and tickets are still available.

The symphony is made up of about 70 community members who enjoy playing music together.

This year’s theme is ‘in living color’ and the music that will be played will resemble that theme.

The director of the Magic Valley Symphony says there will be something for everyone at this concert and he hopes to fill the auditorium with people of all ages.

“It’s colorful music,” said Ted Hadley. “I mean, we’re talking in terms of sound color, rather than visual color, and then to have him do a piece that has all sorts of electronic things happening, I thought that would be really cool.”

The guest conductor at this concert will be Colin Brien, who also composed one of the pieces they will be playing. He says there is nothing like hearing live music.

“Live music is really unique,” said Brien. “I think you can watch TV, you can watch YouTube, all sorts of cool things, but I think there is an energy in the room that you can’t create by watching something on a screen.”

The concert is on Friday night at the CSI Fine Arts Center and begins at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

