Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce hosting Business After Hours event

The event will be on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will be on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking to bring the community and local businesses closer in their Business After-Hours Event.

The event will contain numerous networking opportunities for business owners and a raffle containing giveaway items from local businesses for community members to participate in.

Organizers say this is a unique opportunity for both businesses and customers alike to see benefits.

“We just encourage people to come in, meet other people, other business professionals, and grow their network of people because the community is really what this whole event is about,” said Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce member services coordinator J.J. Shawver.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm Thursday at Elevation 486.

