US Forest Service to host events for its 50th anniversary

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The recreation area was founded on August 22, 1972 to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith,” according to a law passed at the time.

To commemorate the anniversary, the U.S. Forest Service and its community partners will host events throughout the year, with notable events planned for Aug. 19-22.

Forums, field tours, and programs will look to reflect on its history, as well as look forward to the future. More details will be provided as events are finalized.

