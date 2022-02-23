Advertisement

Motor vehicle fuel export tax continues to move through Washington state legislature

Idaho Governor Brad Little has argued the proposed Washington tax would disproportionately hurt Idahoans. (FILE)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLYMPIA, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite messages of disapproval from politicians in Idaho, Alaska, and Oregon, a proposed new tax on motor vehicle fuel exports out of Washington State continues to move through the state’s legislature.

Governor Brad Little is among those who have pushed back against the proposed tax saying it would “disproportionately hurt the citizens of Idaho.”

Exported motor vehicle fuel is currently exempt from the 6 cents per gallon tax. Repealing it would generate billions in funding towards in-state transportation and infrastructure.

The latest attempt to remove the tax on exported fuel failed in the Washington House Transportation Committee narrowly by a 15 to 14 vote with some committee members noting many Idahoans are not happy about the proposed tax.

“I too have heard from the folks in Alaska, the folks in Oregon, and the folks in Idaho, and my inbox and phone has blown up with folks who want to talk to me about this tax, and I can understand where they come from,” said Washington Republican Representative Tom Dent.

The legislation will next move to the full House of Representatives for debate.

Should it pass that body, it would then be sent to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.

