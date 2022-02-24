Burley upsets Jerome in OT thriller to win Great Basin 7

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Down one, Jerome missed two free throws with just seconds left in overtime, leaving Burley to claim the Great Basin 7 Conference Championship.

F/OT: (2) Burley 52, (1) Jerome 51

After losing their last five meetings with Jerome, Burley started strong and did enough late to beat top-seeded Jerome in the Great Basin 7 Conference Championship game Wednesday.

The game went into overtime. Jerome, winner’s of 19 straight, had a chance to win at the end but two missed free throws sent Burley to the state tournament.

“We just were aggressive, we had it in us, we wanted to win this thing from the very beginning,” said senior post Adam Kloepfer. “We went and played Minico, (in the conference semifinals) we beat them by 23, and we thought ‘heck, we’re going to go win this game the way we played against Minico.’”

“We’re shooting a lot more in practice, from our last game against Minico, we all shot the ball really well, and it translated into this game,” said senior guard Stockton Page.

Jerome will have a chance for redemption Friday at home against Minico for the conference’s second berth to state.

