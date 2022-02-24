Camas County cruises to Sawtooth Conference title

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Third-seeded Camas County avenged their only conference loss of the season by beating Carey in the 1A DII Sawtooth Conference championship game Wednesday night at Shoshone high school.

Camas County 57, Carey 45

Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 16 points. Camas County’s Emmett Palan had 14 and Dawson Kramer added 13.

The Mushers move onto the state tournament.

Carey will play Sun Valley Community School Friday night. The Cutthroats beat Castleford Wednesday to advance to Friday’s matchup.

The winner will go to state.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.