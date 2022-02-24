Advertisement

Camas County cruises to Sawtooth Conference title

The Mushers move onto the state tournament
The Mushers move onto the state tournament
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Third-seeded Camas County avenged their only conference loss of the season by beating Carey in the 1A DII Sawtooth Conference championship game Wednesday night at Shoshone high school.

Camas County 57, Carey 45

Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 16 points. Camas County’s Emmett Palan had 14 and Dawson Kramer added 13.

The Mushers move onto the state tournament.

Carey will play Sun Valley Community School Friday night. The Cutthroats beat Castleford Wednesday to advance to Friday’s matchup.

The winner will go to state.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise
Washington State court orders temporary protection order against Branden Durst
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

CSI women's basketball coach Randy Rogers addresses his team during a media timeout on Tuesday...
CSI Women’s Basketball advances to Region 18 Championship
Buhl's Taylor Hood earns the 2-0 decision in the first round of the Idaho High School State...
State wrestling underway; Minico ahead in standings, girls wrestling bracket makes debut
The Golden Eagle signed with the College of Southern Idaho.
CSI Softball player signs with Eastern Oregon
One of the College of Southern Idaho softball players is taking her talents to the toughest...
CSI Softball Signing
CSI shot nearly 50% from the field and outrebounded CNW, 42-34.
CSI advances in Region 18 Tournament