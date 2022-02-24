Advertisement

Idaho Senator Jim Risch calls invasion an “act of war”

Risch is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine Wednesday night
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Jim Risch has released a statement after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Wednesday night.

Risch, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the invasion a “flagrant act of war.”

“Today’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a premeditated and flagrant act of war. Despite committed efforts to find a diplomatic solution, Putin has violated the border of a sovereign country. No one should be surprised. U.S. agencies have made public the facts to show the world what was coming.”

“Putin has always used force to take what he wants, from the occupation of Abkahzia and South Ossetia in Georgia, to the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, and the military occupation of Belarus. These are not the actions of a proud nation and people, but the actions of a desperate man whose only desire is to sow chaos in order to make himself look strong.”

“The people of Ukraine have prepared to take up arms and defend their sovereignty, and they should know the United States and freedom loving people around the world stand with them. We support them and the rightful Ukrainian government that supports the aspirations of the Ukrainian people.”

“Putin should recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and withdraw his position to the internationally recognized border between the two countries. The repercussions of this invasion will be painful and swift. The only way to avoid this reality is for Putin to reverse course, immediately.”

