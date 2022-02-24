Industrial deaths in the spotlight after multiple area deaths

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Laws designed to protect workers have been in affect for quite some time now.

“Among other things, the act gives workers the right to a safe and healthy workplace,” said David Kearns, the Boise area director for OSHA. “To be involved in safety and health activities, and all of these rights without fear of retaliation.”

Despite these though, three industrial deaths have occurred in the last year, two alone in the last month. Putting you first, we asked officials what’s being done to make sure companies are following these laws.

“We have a great team of compliance officers that conduct workplace inspections,” Kearns “Based upon the huge number of employees and workplaces in Idaho, we cant be everywhere at once. That’s one of the reasons why we have the enforcement arm that we do, to try to get people to do the right things for the right reasons before OSHA shows up, or lord forbid a terrible or tragic incident occurs in the workplace.”

But how are workers from around the area feeling? We reached out to a local union and they didn’t respond.

So what can be done in the future to prevent incidents like these? According to OSHA officials, exercising precautions by taking three simple steps is a must.

“Demonstrate management commitment, how to get meaningful worker involvement, and then a system to find and fix hazards in the workplace,” said Kearns

In the meantime, OSHA says resources on their website can be a big help.

“There is a link on our webpage, and I tell folks just to go to OSHA.gov, really easy web page and then use the alphabetical index at the top of the page and go down to letter S and look for safe and sound campaign,” said Kearns

