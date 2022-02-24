Kimberly uses balanced attack to win district championship

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gatlin and Jaxon Bair, along with Jackson Cummins, all scored eight points and Kimberly won its district championship in a row, by beating Filer, 45-35.

Joseph Bertao led Filer with eight points in the loss.

The Bulldogs didn’t shoot well from the field, just 33%, but made up for it at the free throw line, by shooting 83%. The Wildcats only shot 36% from the field and shot 29% from the free throw line.

Kimberly, (16-6), will travel to Meridian next week for the 3A state tournament where they’ll try to improve upon a fourth place finish from a year ago. Filer, (9-15), has to win via a play-in game on Saturday at Pocatello High School starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.