Advertisement

Kimberly uses balanced attack to win district championship

Three Bulldogs tally eight points apiece
Gatlin and Jaxon Bair, along with Jackson Cummins, all scored eight points and Kimberly won its district championship in a row, by beating Filer, 45-35.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:46 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gatlin and Jaxon Bair, along with Jackson Cummins, all scored eight points and Kimberly won its district championship in a row, by beating Filer, 45-35.

Joseph Bertao led Filer with eight points in the loss.

The Bulldogs didn’t shoot well from the field, just 33%, but made up for it at the free throw line, by shooting 83%. The Wildcats only shot 36% from the field and shot 29% from the free throw line.

Kimberly, (16-6), will travel to Meridian next week for the 3A state tournament where they’ll try to improve upon a fourth place finish from a year ago. Filer, (9-15), has to win via a play-in game on Saturday at Pocatello High School starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Kimberly advances to state
The 6-foot-5-inch freshman broke a school record with 24 rebounds Saturday against Southern...
CSI’s Nworie wins NJCAA National Player of the Week
If the Golden Eagles win the Region 18 tournament this weekend, they get an automatic bid
CSI women hope to not leave National Tournament berth up to “somebody else’s opinion”
Chris James is a dependable fixture on the court for the CSI men's basketball team. But not...
CSI guard finds solace on the court after recovering from head-on crash