A look at life flights in Southern Idaho

If two emergencies were to happen at once needing a life flight, St. Luke’s has another helicopter in Boise
Air St. Luke's is now carrying whole blood on board.
St. Luke's Magic Valley says it takes about six minutes to get their helicopter in the air(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes accidents happen and serious injuries occur.

In a few of these situations, life flight may have to be called to pick up someone. St. Luke’s Magic Valley says it takes them about six minutes from when a call comes in to when they get their helicopter in the air.

Responders are always waiting in their proper attire for something to come through.

At places like ski resorts, officials work together to fine tune landing zones and protocols before the ski season actually starts.

“That open communication between us and the EMS agencies and those that are requesting us is key, so you build those relationships, you know who are calling you, they can relay that information and they know what to expect when we get there on scene,” said Brandy Bartholomew, a manager of quality patient care and safety with St. Luke’s.

If two emergencies were to happen at once needing a life flight, St. Luke’s has another helicopter in Boise.

There is also other capacity in places like Salt Lake City.

