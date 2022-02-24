Pothole season looms as winter thaw begins

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the roads freeze and thaw, drivers may start noticing more potholes on their daily commute.

According to a new survey by AAA, 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage that was severe enough to require repair after hitting a pothole last year. With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, potholes cost drivers $26.5 billion dollars in 2021 alone.

Last spring, AAA responded to 940,000 roadside assistance requests for tire issues nationwide, including 1,500 here in Idaho.

While AAA does not identify the specific cause of tire and wheel damage for each roadside request, potholes have the potential to cause significant damage to a vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks.

“When pavement is in good condition, drivers get a smoother ride and can stop more quickly,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Continued strategic investment in our transportation infrastructure can prevent more expensive repairs in the future, helping to avoid hefty bills and lengthy construction-related traffic delays.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.