Precinct boundaries updated in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With new legislative boundaries in Twin Falls County, there are new precinct boundaries.

Earlier this week, Twin Falls County Commissioners drew the updated voting spots. The county says they worked to keep people in their same precincts, but there will be some changes.

Officials will send out a notification if your location changes.

As the May primary approaches, Precinct Committeemen can file for office from Feb. 28 through March 11.

“To be a Precinct Committeeman for a political party, you have to live within the boundaries of that precinct,” said Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

For a look at your precinct, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.