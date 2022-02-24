Rising cost of diesel fuel affecting local truck driving industry

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Diesel prices have risen by more than $1 in the last year, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, leaving trucking far from its ideal operating costs.

“The perfect market for us is oil at $60-$70, gas is at $2.50 a gallon, that’s the perfect market,” said Jim Grundy, owner of Sisu Energy LLC.

According to Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho, we are nowhere near that ‘perfect market,’ and likely won’t be for some time.

“We’re trending back towards $95 a barrel today,” said Conde. “We could easily be up over $100 going into next week.”

High costs have their impact on the truck industry, but according to Grundy, those impacts are typically short-lived.

“It’s always a misnomer when they talk about the rise in diesel costs,” he said. “For a very small, I’m talking about a 2–3-day period, there might be a RAC price that is higher than what the retail price is, or freight was already booked and agreed upon for the last one or two days.”

If those price increases being felt at the pump aren’t consistently hurting the shippers and the drivers, where do those price increases get felt? According to the experts KMVT spoke with, those impacts will be felt by all of us.

“But, make no mind,” said Grundy “The rise in diesel prices is absorbed by consumers, (and) truckers aren’t eating that cost.”

“Obviously the most pronounced effect happens for us,” said Conde.

Conde says there are a few things to keep an eye on that could soon impact the cost of diesel. First, warmer weather could help ease the pain at the pump.

“Having that big market for heating oil with all the frigid temperatures we’ve been seeing has led to a big demand in other parts of the country. So, that has a ripple effect and eventually does reach us here,” Conde told KMVT.

But a bigger factor is on the horizon, as a main crude oil provider’s volatility could keep prices high for the foreseeable future.

“What happens with crude oil in Russia,” said Conde? “You have this balancing act between geopolitical issues and the production issues.”

