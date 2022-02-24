Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Agriculture career fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho and the Idaho Department of Labor partnered together Thursday to bring job seekers and job providers together at an Agriculture Career Fair.

“The industry is hurting for employees, and I see employers all the time asking if we have students to send them,” said CSI Agriculture Instructor Jaysa Fillmore. “In order to continue the work that they do, feeding our nation and our world, they need good quality employees.”

The event not only helps businesses find well-qualified applicants, but it also helps remove some of the barriers for students preparing to enter the workforce.

“(It helps) Immensely, because they know who I am,” said CSI student Aaron Klimes. “I’m not just an email or a phone call, I’m an actual face and a name to the face.”

For the school, having opportunities for students to see real-world options which show them the value of what they learned in school is a valuable resource.

“A lot of our students come into the Ag and Natural Resources Department here at CSI with an idea of, ‘I want to be in Ag, I like being in Ag, but I don’t (know) what I want to do with that,” Fillmore said.

Seeing the impact of an event like this, where the benefits those learned skills begin to show themselves, proves to the school that the program is effective.

“It feels amazing. The fact that we can give them a program that gives them a skill set that they need for the job placement, and then get them into a job right away,” said CSI Industry program manager Alex Wolford.

For students like Klimes, who received four job offers at the event, the event’s benefits are immediate and profound.

“It’s awesome. I’ve done networking before; this is on another level,” Klimes said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.