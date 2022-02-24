Advertisement

Time still remains to donate to educational grant support program

Applications are open until midnight on March 1
The effort aims to help bridge the spending gap between Idaho public schools and schools...
The effort aims to help bridge the spending gap between Idaho public schools and schools elsewhere in the country
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just days remain for applications for the Idaho Community Foundation’s grant program supporting gaps in K-12 educational programs.

The Idaho Future Fund donates up to $300,000 each year to educational programs in South-Central Idaho that affect the quality of education in the region.

This year’s fund is focusing on preschool scholarships, public schools and libraries, charter schools, and supplemental education programs.

This effort aims to help bridge the spending gap between Idaho public schools and schools throughout the country.

“We know that Idaho currently spends about half of what our peers throughout the nation are spending,” said Lisa Bearg, a Senior Philanthropic Advisor with the Idaho Community Foundation. “So, when people choose to support those gaps with their philanthropy, it’s more important than ever.”

Applications are open until midnight on March 1.

The Idaho Community Foundation urges any interested applicants to contact them for guidance, saying that will give them the best chance of being awarded a grant.

