Ukraine invasion could mean pain at the pump for Idahoans

Gas prices in Idaho have been steady for the past few weeks, but Conde warns that will most likely change, and drastically, in the coming days
The conflict in the Ukraine will have an impact at the pump for Idahoans
The conflict in the Ukraine will have an impact at the pump for Idahoans
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The complete fallout of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine will take years to settle, but the financial implications will be felt sooner rather than later.

One of the first dominos to fall will likely be the impacts at the pump, as Russia is a major exporter of crude oil.

Speaking with Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho, the expectation is that a reduction in Russia’s crude oil reduction could be used as a response to sanctions imposed on Russia.

Conde also says the reductions may not only come from Russia.

“As the west puts sanctions on Russia, what will that do in terms of Russia’s oil output? What will that do with their partners that maybe produce crude oil as well? A lot of unanswered questions, and we’re going to have to be keeping a very close eye on things in the coming weeks,” said Conde.

Gas prices in Idaho have been steady for the past few weeks, but Conde warns that will most likely change, and drastically, in the coming days.

