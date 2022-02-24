Advertisement

Water pipes in danger of freezing with cold temperatures

water faucet
water faucet(FREE TO USE)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cold weather we’re experiencing, your pipes may be in danger of freezing.

Long periods of cold temperatures can cause frost to penetrate the ground where it can cause serious problems for waterlines and other underground utilities.

Water expands when it freezes, which can potentially stop the flow of water and cause your pipes to split or crack.

If you have questions about how to keep your pipes from freezing, head over to the City of Twin Falls website for more information.

