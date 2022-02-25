Advertisement

COVID-19 risk levels reduced in South Central Idaho

The South Central Public Health District reduced the COVID-19 risk level from critical to high risk in every county within their district
The impact of COVID-19 on hospitals has improved
The impact of COVID-19 on hospitals has improved(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Updated COVID-19 regional risk summaries for our viewing area have been released by the South Central Public Health District.

Every county in our viewing area’s COVID-19 risk level was moved from critical down to high risk. Overall, the health district says they have seen improvements in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the region.

The impact of COVID-19 on hospitals in the area also improved.

Of note with this latest regional risk summary is the district not taking into account what they once used as a key metric: case rate. This is because of persistent testing backlogs.

“As we are finally catching up on that backlog, we’re seeing our case rate actually being inflated, so our numbers are not accurate,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Basically, what we’re doing is we’re catching up on cases that were reported three weeks ago.”

She said the district’s investigators are working as quickly as they can in order to chip away at the current testing backlog, but making their way completely through that backlog is likely still a few weeks away.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise
Washington State court orders temporary protection order against Branden Durst
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Fatal Crash South Of Mountain Home

Latest News

Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
Former missionary fears for loved ones in Ukraine
Property crime has been added to the list of items on ISP's crime dashboard
Idaho crime dashboard updated to include property crimes
Workplace safety
Industrial deaths in the spotlight after multiple area deaths