COVID-19 risk levels reduced in South Central Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Updated COVID-19 regional risk summaries for our viewing area have been released by the South Central Public Health District.

Every county in our viewing area’s COVID-19 risk level was moved from critical down to high risk. Overall, the health district says they have seen improvements in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the region.

The impact of COVID-19 on hospitals in the area also improved.

Of note with this latest regional risk summary is the district not taking into account what they once used as a key metric: case rate. This is because of persistent testing backlogs.

“As we are finally catching up on that backlog, we’re seeing our case rate actually being inflated, so our numbers are not accurate,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Basically, what we’re doing is we’re catching up on cases that were reported three weeks ago.”

She said the district’s investigators are working as quickly as they can in order to chip away at the current testing backlog, but making their way completely through that backlog is likely still a few weeks away.

