CSI advances to Region 18 semi-final, following rout of Colorado Northwestern

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team only led by five at halftime, but then pulled away in the second half, to send Colorado Northwestern home with the 81-62 defeat.

Marcellious Lockett led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, while Daylen Williams added 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Chayce Polynice chipped in 13 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, Taelon Martin added 11 and Robert Whaley tallied 10.

CSI shot nearly 50% from the field and outrebounded CNW, 42-34.

The Golden Eagles (24-7) will now face Snow College (24-6) in the semi-final on Friday at 7 p.m. The Badgers defeated Community Christian College, 107-53 in their opening round.

