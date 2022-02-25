CSI Softball player signs with Eastern Oregon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the College of Southern Idaho softball players is taking her talents to the toughest conference in the NAIA.

Camryn Willier signed with Eastern Oregon University of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Three of the schools in the conference placed at the World Series, including two-time defending champion, Southern Oregon.

The catcher played in 14 games last year for CSI, hitting one home run with a .313 on-base percentage.

“We have a great home mentality and family atmosphere here and I definitely wanted to go somewhere where we had that atmosphere,” Willier explained. “Eastern Oregon is where I felt welcome, those girls were great, amazing ball players.”

CSI’s home opener is Tuesday against North Idaho College.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.