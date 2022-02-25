Fit and Well Idaho: Losing resolution motivation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re coming up on three months into the new year, and now is the time where many people lose motivation on their New Years’ resolutions.

Experts say many people quit their resolutions around this time of year because their resolutions can often be too hard to accomplish, or take a lot of time to accomplish.

They also say finding a support system among your peers is one of the best ways to attain your long term goals.

“Finding a friend, so someone who’s going to hold you accountable, motivated, somebody who’s going to encourage you when times get tough,” said Dr. Logan Perkins with St. Luke’s.

They also recommend setting more short term and easier goals, as seeing progress is a good way to keep you motivated.

