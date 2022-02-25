Advertisement

Former missionary fears for loved ones in Ukraine

(KALB)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sirens blast and missiles rain down on Ukrainian cities, leaving many of the capital city Kyiv’s streets hauntingly empty. As Russian aggressions intensify into a full-scale invasion, one former BYU-Idaho student and missionary shares updates from friends in Ukraine.

“One of them said that they’re hiding in their home and reiterated the fact that several people are hiding in the subway so that they can stay safe from all the shellings that are happening right now,” said Josh Mayberry, who was a missionary in Eastern Ukraine from 2015 to 2017.

He said while he was there, he not only made friends but also learned the culture and spoke Russian, which along with Ukrainian, is widely spoken in the region.

“It feels like my heart is just breaking for all of the things they have to endure because when I see videos of those places that I’ve personally been to and they’re under attack, people are having to hide in the metro I’ve used. I can feel myself there, I can imagine myself being there in the heat of the moment,” Mayberry said.

While living in Ukraine, in the shadows of the 2014 Crimean invasion by Russia, Mayberry said he felt safe, noting some of the larger cities resembled American metros. Yet he said it always felt like “big brother” Russia was looking over Ukraine at all times.

“You could see tanks rolling down the street at any given moment, you could see boots on the ground, Ukraine soldiers, and those were everywhere on Eastern Ukraine. There was not a place I didn’t see both of those things happening,” said Mayberry.

Mayberry described hearing of Russia’s missile strikes throughout Ukraine as “a bit of a shock”, and added he hopes civilians, some of whom are his friends, remain safe.

Mayberry added fleeing isn’t an option for many Eastern Ukrainians as the majority in his experience do not own cars.

“They are stuck living in their cities, or in their homes hoping that a bomb, missile does not strike their home, does not strike their bomb shelters.” he said.

Mayberry added he wants people to know what is happening in Ukraine is a real threat. “This is not just something you’re hearing on the news. It’s not fake news,” said Mayberry. “This is really happening. This is a really scary thing.”

