Advertisement

Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says

FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found transgender or nonbinary youths suffer fewer mental health problems during their first year of gender-affirming treatment, authors said.

It found adolescents and young adults treated with puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones had 60 percent lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73 percent lower risk of committing suicide.

The research involved 104 transgender or nonbinary youth, making it one of the larger studies to examine the impact of gender-affirming treatment on youth.

The study participants were between the ages of 13 and 20.

Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.

The study was published Friday in JAMA Network Open.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise
Washington State court orders temporary protection order against Branden Durst
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Pets can boost your brain power, study shows
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
People at Gold's Gym in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT)
Fit and Well Idaho: Losing resolution motivation
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court