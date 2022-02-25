How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Russia launches its attacks on Ukraine, some may wonder why this is happening and how could it impact Idahoans?

According to University of Idaho Associate Professor of Political Science Florian Justwan, Ph.D., Russian President Vladamir Putin is concerned with the potential westernization of Ukraine, adding Russia has been clear about not wanting Ukraine to join NATO.

Over the years, Putin has said he views Ukraine as an illegitimate country, and as part of the Russian cultural sphere.

Justwan said one factor as to why this is happening now is Russia’s comfortable economic position, as gas prices have allowed Russia to build up its foreign currency reserves. While this conflict is on a different continent, he added this could impact Idahoans.

“It’s going to affect all of us because global markets don’t like global conflict,” said Justwan. “If there is global instability, if there is global conflict, this is going to affect the economic conditions of the United States as a whole, and the state of Idaho as well.”

Justwan said the most obvious consequence of the conflict is higher gas prices. He added an influx of refugees, not only to other European countries but potentially the U.S. is also possible.

While Russia and the U.S. don’t trade much, he said there could be further supply chain disruptions in the U.S. semiconductor and aerospace industries.

