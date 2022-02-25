Advertisement

Idaho crime dashboard updated to include property crimes

The crime dashboard was first introduced in October
Property crime has been added to the list of items on ISP's crime dashboard
Property crime has been added to the list of items on ISP's crime dashboard
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police have updated their crime dashboard to include property crimes.

Data will now include victimization rates by county from 2005 to 2020 and victim demographics.

“We know public safety is extremely important to Idahoans and making good decisions starts with good information. This visual presentation of crime trend data can help Idahoans not only access that information, but better understand it,” said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center.

The new section will include victim demographics
The new section will include victim demographics(Idaho State Police's website)

The dashboard will offer visitors crime trend data from local and statewide agencies between 2005 and 2020 customizable county by county.

The crime dashboard was first introduced in October. The new section of the dashboard can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise
Washington State court orders temporary protection order against Branden Durst
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Fatal Crash South Of Mountain Home

Latest News

The impact of COVID-19 on hospitals has improved
COVID-19 risk levels reduced in South Central Idaho
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
Former missionary fears for loved ones in Ukraine
Workplace safety
Industrial deaths in the spotlight after multiple area deaths