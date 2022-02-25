Idaho crime dashboard updated to include property crimes

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police have updated their crime dashboard to include property crimes.

Data will now include victimization rates by county from 2005 to 2020 and victim demographics.

“We know public safety is extremely important to Idahoans and making good decisions starts with good information. This visual presentation of crime trend data can help Idahoans not only access that information, but better understand it,” said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center.

The new section will include victim demographics (Idaho State Police's website)

The dashboard will offer visitors crime trend data from local and statewide agencies between 2005 and 2020 customizable county by county.

The crime dashboard was first introduced in October. The new section of the dashboard can be found here.

