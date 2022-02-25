Valley turns the table on the Canyon Conference

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jadon Johnson scored a game-high 31 points, including 7 three-pointers and Valley is the District IV 2A champion, following the 61-53 win over Declo.

The Hornets and Vikings were tied at 23 going into the break, in what was a very intense first half. The fans piled into the gymnasium to give their respective teams some support.

Declo, which won the regular season conference title, lost two games to Valley in districts. The Vikings went 1-3 in league play, but peaked at the right time, going 3-0 in districts.

The 2A state tournament is March 3-5 at Capital High School in Boise.

1A DI LOSER-OUT GAME

Lighthouse 64, Raft River 54: Samuel Rogers led the way for the Lions with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Raft River was paced by Seth Tracy with 11pts .Free throws were the difference, as Lighthouse went 20/30 from the stripe.

The Lions are headed to the 1A DI state tournament for the first time in program history. They’ll begin play on Thursday, March 3 at Vallivue High School in Nampa.

