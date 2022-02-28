Advertisement

Idaho nuclear lab, University of Utah expand research deal

Officials say the agreement announced Wednesday in Salt Lake City formalizes what had been individual agreements
File footage from the Idaho National Laboratory (Source: Idaho National Laboratory/KIDK)
File footage from the Idaho National Laboratory (Source: Idaho National Laboratory/KIDK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST
SALT LAKE CITY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Utah have announced a five-year agreement on research collaborations between students, faculty and laboratory researchers.

Officials say the agreement announced Wednesday in Salt Lake City formalizes what had been individual agreements. Those will be replaced with a broad institutional memorandum that encourages greater collaboration, visits by research scholars, seminars, workshops and conferences.

“As a national laboratory supporting national priorities, we see significant value in regional partnerships to advance innovative science and technology,” said INL Laboratory Director John Wagner in a statement. “Partnerships with regional institutions like the University of Utah expand our reach and elevate our impact.”

The U.S. Department of Energy lab is the nation’s primary national lab for nuclear energy research and development. It’s located at an 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site in eastern Idaho.

