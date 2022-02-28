Advertisement

Kimberly School District seeking to pass supplemental levy

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly School District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming March 8 election.

The Superintendent of Kimberly Public Schools tells KMVT the supplemental levy is a renewal of the previous supplemental levy which was passed in 2020.

It amounts to $800,000 per year for two years. The supplemental levy would be used to continue the programs and school activities they currently have in place.

“It’s to accomplish the same goals as the levy in 2020, which is to maintain the same level of services, maintain small class size,” said Superintendent Luke Schroeder. “And then prior to to 2020, we were in a period of deficit spending and then since we passed this levy in 2020, we have not been deficit spending.”

Everyone who is in the Kimberly School District can vote on March 8.

If passed, it will cost the taxpayer $109 per $100,000 of property value per year, which is the same price as it has been since 2020.

