Two different dyslexia bills wait to be reviewed

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Currently, Idaho is the only U.S. state without a law identifying or addressing dyslexia as a specific learning disability.

Dyslexia is language based learning disability that causes people to struggle with spelling, writing, pronouncing, and reading words.

Dyslexia affects 1 in every 5 people. Robin Zikmund’s 7th grade son is one of them.

“Long of the short, by the time he was in 3rd grade, kids were now reading to learn, and my son was still learning to read, and I needed to do something,” said Zikmund.

She was told by educators that Idaho doesn’t recognize dyslexia as a learning disability, but she was determined to change that.

She reached out to the grassroots movement Decoding Dyslexia to see about getting more support for her son.

“I reached out to them and they said I thought gosh, maybe they can connect me with the Idaho chapter, and they said there is no Idaho chapter would you like to start it? So I started the Idaho chapter in 2018,” said Zikmund.

Since then, Zikmund and others have worked to raise awareness about dyslexia and have even worked with Governor Little to name October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

After four years of working with literacy experts and specialists as well as Senators Carl Crabtree and Robert Blair, they were able to pass Senate Bill 1280 through the Senate unanimously.

What would Senate Bill 1280 do?

“It’s really a misfortune to continue to ignore the needs of these kids, because if we can just shift the way we screen and shift the way we teach our teachers to teach reading, we will be successful in teaching this population of students,” said Zikmund.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has also introduced a House Bill 655. Ybarra says it would require screening in young students as well as a dyslexia coordinator.

She is asking for $97,000 for the dyslexia coordinator and an additional $2 million for training.

KMVT asked her why there were two separate bills, both of which are very similar.

“My bill had a print hearing, and the other bill passed the Senate that is like I said, not unusual,” she said. “The legislature will take a look at both of those, take a hard look at both bills to see the great things that exist and then find a path forward to help students get the help they need,” she continued.

There is currently no date set for either of the bills to be heard in the House Education Committee.

“Like I said it’s not uncommon to have two pieces of legislation where the House and the Senate work together to find the best path forward. I can’t speak for the legislation, but the feel is good, and I am confident we will get something accomplished for the kids of Idaho,” said Ybarra.

Senate Bill 1280 isn’t asking for any money, they are just outlining dyslexia and providing training opportunities for teachers across the state.

