Voter’s guide to the March elections

SOUTHERN IDAHO, (KMVT/KSVT) — School districts around Southern Idaho will be holding elections for supplemental levies on March. 8. Putting you first, KMVT is providing a detailed breakdown of all the election races in the runup to election day.

The Kimberly School District:

The Kimberly School District is asking for a supplemental levy in the amount of $800,000 per year for the next two years. The levy, if passed, would begin July 1 and end June 30, 2024 for the purposes of financing and maintenance of the district.

The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed tax would be $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

The Filer School District:

The Filer School District is asking voters to authorize a supplemental levy in the amount of $500,000 per year for two years. The levy, if passed, would start July 1, 2022, and end June 30, 2024 and be created to help maintain the district.

The estimated cost to the taxpayer would be $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

The Castleford School District:

The Castleford School District is asking voters to authorize a supplemental levy in the amount of $350,000 per year for the next two years. The money raised would go towards the maintenance and operation of the school district.

The levy, if passed, would begin July 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2024. The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer annually is $185.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Jerome County Schools:

Jerome County Schools are asking the public to authorize a supplemental levy in the amount of $300,000 each year for a total of $600,000 to pay for the maintenance of the district. If passed, the levy would begin July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2024.

The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer would be $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable value per year.

Jerome County schools are also asking the public to authorize a School Plant Facility Reserve Levy for $300,000 starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2027 for a total of $1.5 million.

The levy would be for general maintenance, building or adding to existing buildings, and other projects. The estimated cost to the taxpayer would be $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Cassia Joint School District:

The Cassia Joint School District of Cassia, Oneida, and Twin Falls Counties are asking voters to authorize a supplemental levy in the amount of $2.1 million per year over the next two years. If passed, the levy would begin July 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2024.

The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer each year will be $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. This levy would replace an existing levy that was set to expire on June 30 of this year.

The Shoshone Joint School District:

The Shoshone Joint School District of Lincoln and Jerome Counties wants the authority to issue a supplemental levy in the amount of $300,000 for two years.

The levy, if passed, would begin on July 1, 2022 and expire on June 30, 2024 and go towards financing and operating the district. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the levy would be $106.97 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

This levy would replace a separate levy that was set to expire on June 30, 2022 that currently costs the same amount.

