Bill making youth transition a felony causes concern for some activists

This, despite some studies showing medical care aimed at affirming one’s gender, could save lives
Following the legislation, some activists are voicing concerns over youth(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “This is really just a fear response of there are more (sic) LGTBQ people out there than we initially realized,” said community advocate and transgender activist Brandon Connolly.

Fresh on the heels of a controversial opinion by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton equating gender-affirming care to minors as child abuse, some say there is a trend of anti-transgender legislation specifically targeting minors.

“It symbolizes to them that they can’t come out. That their parents have to be in fear of helping them,” Connolly said.

In Idaho, House Bill 675 makes giving gender-affirming medical treatment to a minor a felony unless it fits one of the bill’s noted rare genetic disorders.

That’s not restricted to surgery either, as administering or supplying puberty-blockers or gender-affirming hormones are also a felony.

“Our legislators are going to teach our children that they’re not allowed to be 100% themselves. That they’re not allowed to be comfortable in their own bodies,” Connolly said.

This, despite some studies showing medical care aimed at affirming one’s gender, could save lives.

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association, for example, found “gender-affirming medical interventions were associated with lower odds of depression and suicidality.”

“This exact same legislature has been arguing over the course of the pandemic over medical autonomy. You want to have some kind of medical autonomy over your bodies when it came to the pandemic when it came to COVID-19 and our immunization shots, but now you want to oppress the bodies of children. That is so hypocritical,” Connolly told KMVT. “Our legislators are not listening, they’re not listening.”

