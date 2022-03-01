Advertisement

Brad Little signs Leading Idaho grants into law

Money from the grants will be made available for both public and non-public students
Little signed Senate Bill 1255 into law on Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill putting $50 million towards the Empowering Parents grants.

“The Empowering Parents grants reinforce this fact – a person’s education starts in the home. Parents are in the driver’s seat, as they should be and always will be in Idaho. The Empowering Parents grants put families in control of their child’s education and helps set them up for success,” Governor Little said.

The state of Idaho served 46,000 students with grants in 2020. The new legislation will put resources towards computers, tutoring, internet connectivity, and other things needed by students.

Money from the grants will be made available for both public and non-public students.

“The Empowering Parents grants were a key part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan, and I appreciate my legislative partners for making it a priority, especially the bill’s sponsors, Senator Lori Den Hartog and Representative Wendy Horman,” Governor Little added. “The children today will become the workforce of tomorrow. We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state prosperous for future generations.”

