Governor Little comments on McGeachin speech

His comments come after her speech to the America First Political Action Conference
Little made the comments on Twitter Tuesday
Little made the comments on Twitter Tuesday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The race for governor continues to get more interesting.

You may remember there was a call for Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin to resign after delivering a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference.

For those of you that don’t know, the conference is a white nationalist and far right political event. Tuesday, Governor Little made a statement that seems to reference McGeachin’s participation in the event.

He said:

“There is no place for racism and hate in the great state of Idaho. As Governor, I will continue to stand up for Idahoans’ values and work to make our state the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay.”

At the conference, McGeachin said she needs quote ”Freedom fighters all over this county that are willing to stand up and fight.”, even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks”.

The video on social media from the Orlando gathering showed attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.

