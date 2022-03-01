Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The president will deliver his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night in front of both chambers of Congress. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is not supportive of the Biden administration’s efforts after a year.

“Idahoans want to see the spending slow down and stopped,” said Crapo.

Crapo said Idaho minds are locked in on their wallets, and he argues the picture is not pretty. With inflationary issues impacting many Americans, Crapo blames federal spending for fueling the problem. He said he hopes the president highlights this in his address.

“Idahoans want to see us get back to common sense, conservative economic policy,” said Crapo.

The pandemic brought historic spending during both the Biden and Trump administrations, with rescue packages putting money in Americans’ pockets in hopes of fueling the economy.

But Crapo acknowledges at least one win for Congress and the White House: the bipartisan infrastructure law that he voted for. He said the massive spending package will have a positive impact on his state as the funding reaches communities.

“That will generate greater jobs, greater wages, greater benefits, and greater economic dominance by the United States as a time when we really need to strengthen,” said Crapo.

In the first year of this new administration, the senator also points to bipartisan agreement on legislation that would bring the U.S. to produce more semiconductors. It is a move he said that would help decrease reliance on other countries like China.

The president’s speech is set to begin here on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. ET.

