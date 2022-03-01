Advertisement

Idaho State Controller announces reelection bid

Woolf has served as State Controller since 2012
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf announced Tuesday he will seek reelection to the same position.

Woolf has served as State Controller since being elected in 2012.

In a press release to KMVT, Woolf said his administration promoted government transparency, fiscally conservative values, and ensured efficient management of state resources thorough coordination with other state agencies and local governments.

In the release, Woolf said:

“My rural Idaho roots, where I learned the value of hard work on the family dairy farm, keep me grounded to what makes Idaho exceptional. Every time I travel the vastness of this great state as a leader of our Republican party, I am awestruck by its beauty, but above all, I am proud of the hard-working people that help make this state so special,” he said.

“As Idaho continues to grow, I am committed to keeping our state an amazing place to work, play, and above all, raise a family with the values that have set Idaho apart,” he continued.

