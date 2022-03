IDFG releases trout stocking schedule for March

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released its stocking schedule for rainbow trout throughout the Magic Valley for the month of March.

More than 16,000 catchable trout will be stocked in the Magic Valley throughout the month.

Those locations are as follows:

Crystal Springs Lake: Feb. 28-March 4, 300 fish

Niagara Springs: Feb. 28-March 4, 250 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: Feb. 28-March 4, 880 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: March 7-11, 880 fish

Blair Trail Fishing Pond: March 7-11, 2,000 fish

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: March 7-11, 450 fish

Cedar Creek Reservoir: March 7-11, 2,000 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2: March 7-11, 450 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake#3: March 7-11, 350 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4: March 7-11, 350 fish

Crystal Springs Lake: March 14-18, 300 fish

Niagara Springs: March 14-18, 250 fish

Salmon Falls Creek: March 14-18, 450 fish

Salmon Falls Creek: March 14-18, 450 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: March 14-18, 880 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: March 14-18, 880 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: March 21-25, 875 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: March 21-25, 875 fish

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: March 21-25, 450 fish

Gavers Lagoon: March 28-April 1, 1,425

