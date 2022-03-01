Advertisement

Lincoln County candidate aims to bridge divide between Republicans and Democrats

The middle ground is becoming more rare in America
Primary elections in Idaho will take place in May
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you a Republican or a Democrat? Do you vote red or blue? No matter how you say it, it means the same thing.

Perri Gardner, an associate professor of political science, says while political parties have been around since the Civil War, the extreme divide between the two is a relatively new idea.

“People haven’t been extremely partisan,” she said. “More Americans identify as moderate as they do conservative or liberally. Traditionally, more Americans identify as independent as they do one or the other political party, certainly.”

Recently however, the middle ground is becoming more rare, but why is that? Gardner says it’s complicated.

“Amongst those who are moderate and are witnessing the polarization that is going on, I think there is great dissatisfaction with their choices and their options when it comes to voting,” said Gardner.

The result is that those people simply don’t vote.

“There is something going on, people don’t feel like they have good options or they want more options, and that is just the nature in a large two party system, where is the option for somebody who doesn’t want A or B?” Gardner said.

Karma Fitzgerald is running for the House of Representatives in District 26. While she is running as a Democrat, she agrees with ideologies on both sides of the table.

“I definitely align with the Democrats on things like social justice, but I tend to lean more red on things like ag policy and fish and game, a few other issues,” she said. “It depends on the situation.”

She calls it the purple party, and encourages people to vote based on the beliefs of the candidate, and not simply by the letter next to their name.

“It’s really easy in today’s atmosphere to align with the extremes on either side of the political aisle, but I think most of us are in the middle,” Fitzgerald said.

The primary election is on May 17.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

