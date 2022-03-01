Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash North of Buhl
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating two vehicle injury crash
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon

Latest News

More baby formulas are being recalled as the CDC investigates.
Baby formula recall expands
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19