Advertisement

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine...
A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine to fight.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day.

“I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I didn’t have any other choice. Just, I have to protect it,” Yaryna Arieva said.

Arieva’s husband Sviatoslav Fursin has been out on combat missions, while she is doing volunteer work in Kyiv.

“It was hard waiting for my husband to come back from a combat mission for the first time,” Arieva said.

The couple says everyone in Ukraine is doing what they can to help each other.

A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then stayed to fight. (Credit: CNN)

Fursin says that while he has some concerns, he knows that everyone fighting is doing everything that they can to protect the country.

“We will do everything to protect them and I do everything to protect them,” he said.

Arieva says that she knows Ukraine will “win.”

“We just need the help and the support from all around the world,” she said.

The newlyweds originally planned on getting married May 6 and then celebrating at a restaurant. They hope to celebrate their marriage soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
According to official records, Deniz has been charged with rape, domestic violence, and injury...
Burley teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash North of Buhl
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating two vehicle injury crash
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon

Latest News

More baby formulas are being recalled as the CDC investigates.
Baby formula recall expands
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19