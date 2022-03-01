Romans, Alan Curtis

GOODING—Alan C. Romans, 62, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022 after an extended illness.

Alan was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 10, 1959 to Curtis M. “Red” Romans and Beverly F. Kestle. He was raised in Eden, Idaho and the family later moved to Buhl where Alan graduated from high school.

Alan worked at Moore Business Forms for 24 years. He then worked as an electrician in the Wood River Valley until taking a job with the North Side Canal Company.

Alan enjoyed life & especially enjoyed his younger years being a cowboy alongside cousins.

Alan married Sieglinda Engman on August 24, 1990.

Alan is survived by his wife – Sieglinda of Gooding; two children - Zachariah & Jebadiah, both of Gooding; two brothers - Dennis Romans of Filer and Kevan Romans of Fairfield; two sisters - Martina (Dale) Covey of Buhl and Vicky Neal Romans of Kimberly; three step brothers - Robert (Kate) Fredericksen of Meridian, Craig (Betty) Fredericksen of Gooding and John Fredericksen of Mountain Home; and one step-sister - Lisa (Robert) Woodruff, Mountain Home.

Alan was preceded in death: by his son – Joshua; parents - Curtis Romans and Beverly Romans Fredericksen; and step-father - Robert Fredericksen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

